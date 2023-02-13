Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have issued a fresh warning against jumping traffic lights, one of the most serious traffic offences in the emirate that comes with penalties up to Dh51,000.
Jumping a traffic light refers to a motorist crossing a traffic light when it is red.
According to Law No 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment, offenders are fined Dh1,000, and given 12 traffic black points, for jumping a traffic light. The motorist’s driving license will also be suspended for six months.
Impoundment
In addition, the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, and Dh50,000 will have to paid to release the vehicle from impoundment. If the impounded vehicle is not released within three months, it will be auctioned off.
Serious accidents
A total of 2,850 motorists were penalised in Abu Dhabi emirate in 2021 for jumping traffic lights, the Police said earlier.
The Police has recently shared clips on its social media platforms showing the serious accidents that occur when motorists jump the light. In one grave incident, a four-wheeler is seen jumping a traffic light in Abu Dhabi, then crashing into a white sedan that is driving past the intersection. The collision leaves the sedan greatly damaged.
In another incident, a white sedan that speeds up to cross the intersection when the light is about to turn red bumps into nearby vehicles, gets knocked off course, and collides into a car stopped at the traffic light in the opposite direction.