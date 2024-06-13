Abu Dhabi's AD Mobility has announced road and traffic closures in the emirate. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys ahead of time and remain cautious while driving.

A road closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (E10) in Abu Dhabi will occur from Thursday, June 13 to Tuesday, June 18, 2024. As part of this closure, the transport authority has announced the closure of one right lane towards Abu Dhabi. This closure will be in effect from Thursday, June 13 at 10am until Friday, June 14 at 10pm.