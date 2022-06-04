Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned against tailgating and harassing motorists while trying to overtake them.
The force’s Traffic and Patrols Department said such dangerous overtaking behaviour leads to serious accidents because of not keeping safe distance.
Brigadier General Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director-General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said tailgating, flashing lights and honking distracts the driver of the vehicle in the front and doubles the risk of serious traffic accidents.
Brig Al Hamidi added that the penalty for not leaving a safe distance from the vehicle in front carries a fine of Dh400 and four traffic points, according to Article 52 of the amended Federal Traffic Law.
He called on all road users to abide by traffic regulations and laws, and adhere to the right lane when driving at slow speeds, as well as leaving a safe distance to avoid accidents.