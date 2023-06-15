Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) has announced a partial closure on Maliha Road for nine days starting from Friday, June 16.
The authority has taken to their social media channels to inform drivers about the partial road closure of Maliha Road, which leads to Hoshi Bridge.
The partial closure will be from Friday, June 16 until Saturday, July 24, 2023.
The authority has also announced the specified alternative routes that motorists can take. The authority also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the ongoing construction.
The RTA has urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.