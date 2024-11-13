Ras AL Khaimah: Public transport users in Ras Al Khaimah can now plan, book and pay for rides that combine multiple modes — including buses, ride-sharing, and electric scooters or bikes — all through a single platform.
Called Sayr, the platform was launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and is built on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) technology.
By combining different modes of transport, Sayr allows users to optimise their travel time and choose the most efficient route.
Currently, Sayr covers all city and intercity bus routes within and beyond Ras Al Khaimah, with plans to expand to vehicle rental services in the future, said Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, director-general of RAKTA.
The platform is designed with an interface that allows users to plan journeys by entering a starting point and destination. It also supports advance booking, route tracking, and schedule access, offering secure electronic payment options via credit cards and digital wallets for a seamless mobility experience.