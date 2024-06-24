Maj Gen Al Ghaithi said the annual efforts are part of an integrated work system involving the government and private sectors, which unite and support joint efforts to reduce the number of traffic accidents and related injuries and fatalities across the country.

He highlighted the concerning number of traffic-related fatalities during the summer months (June 1 to August 31) in Dubai over the past three years:

2023: 30 deaths, 45 severe injuries, 308 moderate injuries, and 283 minor injuries

2022: 36 deaths, 35 severe injuries, 314 moderate injuries, and 315 minor injuries

2021: 26 deaths, 41 severe injuries, 178 moderate injuries, and 217 minor injuries

Safety tips

Brig Al Naqbi called on drivers to adhere to speed limits, avoid distractions while driving, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and take preventive measures for vehicles and trucks by checking tyres, ensuring their safety, and replacing them if expired or showing any cracks or bulges. He emphasised the importance of using good quality tyres that meet specifications to avoid traffic accidents caused by tyre bursts, mainly due to the thermal pressure from high temperatures in the summer.

Brig Al Naqbi stressed the necessity of following traffic safety and security procedures inside vehicles to prevent potential risks and reduce traffic accidents and their resulting fatalities, injuries, and material and moral damages. He also highlighted the importance of being aware of essential information about vehicle tyres and how to react in case of a tyre burst, keeping safety tools in the vehicle, and not leaving lighters, perfumes, batteries, power banks, compressed containers, hand sanitisers, and gas cylinders in the vehicle.