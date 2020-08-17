RTA also introduces major changes in several bus routes across the city

Two new public bus routes have been launched in Dubai from August 24. RTA uses big data to monitor physical distancing in public buses in Dubai. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of two new bus routes from August 24 in Dubai with an aim to enhance public transport services.

The first route, F27, is a metro link service shuttling between Al Jafiliya Metro Station and Al Satwa. The route, which will support Route 32C, will be operational from Saturday to Thursday at a frequency of 15 to 30 minutes during peak hours. On Fridays, the service frequency will be 20 to 30 minutes. The other new route, X64, is an express service commuting between Al Baraha Bus Station and Ras Al Khor at a frequency of 20 minutes during peak hours. It offers a faster alternative to Routes 64 and 64A.

RTA opted to launch these two new routes (F27, X64) in response to requests received from bus riders and to enhance the integration of public transport network in the Emirate.

Rerouting

Starting August 24, the Public Transport Agency will improve other bus routes including rerouting of Route F13 (Dubai Mall Metro Station- Dubai Mall) to pass through Al Asayel Road to cover additional developments.

Route 97 (Al Qusais Bus Station — Jebel Ali Industrial Zone 7) will be rerouted to pass through the dedicated bus lane on Al Khail Road.

Route 63E (Al Qusais Bus Station — Al Quoz Bus Station) will also be rerouted to pass through the dedicated bus lane on Al Khail Road.

Extended bus routes.

Route 8 will start from Al Baraha New Bus Station (instead of Gold Souq Bus Station) to Ibn Battuta Metro Station. Route 95 will start from Al Baraha New Bus Station (instead of Gold Souq Bus Station) to the Waterfront Labour Accommodation at Jebel Ali.

Route C28 will start from Al Baraha New Bus Station instead of Gold Souq Bus Station to Al Mamzar Beach Park. Route 62 (Al Qusais Industrial Area 5-Vegetables and Fruits Market at Ras Al Khor) will be extended to Al Qusais Industrial Area 5.

Route 20 (Warsan 3-Al Nahda 1, Station 2) will be extended to Warsan 3, RTA Staff Accommodation.

On the same date also, RTA will improve the timing of 15 other bus routes in Dubai to ensure the timely arrival at destinations in accordance with the scheduling system. These routes are: F30, F25, F04, F01, C04, 367, 320, 84, 56, 20, 11A, 7, X92, X22 and F32.