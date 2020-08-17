1 of 11
Aston Martin is celebrating the release of the 25th James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’, with two exclusive 007 special editions inspired by the cars featured in the movie. The result of a collaboration between Aston Martin and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, is a couple of special editions of the Vantage and DBS Superleggera.
‘No Time to Die’ will be released around the world in November 2020 and will feature four iconic Aston Martin sportscars including the iconic DB5, the DBS Superleggera and the exceptional Aston Martin Valhalla – the company’s forthcoming mid-engined hypercar.
The two special editions have been designed and crafted by the experts in the Gaydon carmaker’s bespoke division: Q by Aston Martin.
The Vantage 007 Edition is inspired by the original Aston Martin V8 which made its 007 debut in ‘The Living Daylights’ in 1987 and also features in ‘No Time to Die’. It can even be specified with a set of limited edition skis and ski rack – referencing the ‘winterised’ V8 saloon from the film. It is limited to 100 units globally.
“Creating a 007 Edition is always an exciting challenge as we work to develop and style a car that embodies the legend of James Bond. It is an honour to apply carefully judged 007-inspired styling to our sports cars, which gives our customers the opportunity to own a unique piece of both cinematic and automotive history,” says Aston Martin Vice-President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.
There is a fancy laser-etched gadget plaque that references the various weapons and devices seen on the original film cars. These included a rocket motor, missiles, lasers, a targeting display and ski outriggers.
The special DBS Superleggera is strictly limited to just 25 production cars available worldwide and featuring the same specification as the one featured in the upcoming film. It’s powered by a 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine that’s good for 715bhp and 900Nm.
Inside, the cockpit of this DBS Superleggera gets a dark theme with subtle 007 branding on the door cards, armrest buckle badge and on the rear sub-woofer cover. The car is finished with a sill plaque that recognises it is one of just 25 DBS Superleggera 007 Editions.
This special edition also features a 007 fender badge, finished in chrome with a black enamel infill and Stainless Steel Silver 007 foil applied to the rear spoiler blade.
These black diamond-turned Y-Spoke 21” wheels are unique to the 007 Edition models
The DBS Superleggera 007 Edition with a recommended retail price from £279,025 and the Vantage 007 Edition with a recommended retail price from £161,000 are on sale separately now. First deliveries will begin in Q1 2021.
