Unlike past ceremonies, this year’s commemoration did not feature a complete line-up of the national flag-hoisting team, in compliance with the health protocols.
Image Credit: AFP
Divers wave national flags during an underwater flag ceremony at the Seaworld Ancol amusement park to commemorate Indonesias 75th Independence Day anniversary in Jakarta.
Image Credit: AFP
A man wears a protective face mask during a ceremony to celebrate Indonesia's 75th Independence Day in front of Majapahit Hotel amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Surabaya.
Image Credit: Via REUTERS
President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo presided over a 75th Independence Day ceremony along with a handful of state officials and dignitaries at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Authorities have warned people to avoid extravagant celebrations and large gatherings. Above, people participate in a performance to celebrate Indonesia's 75th Independence Day.
Image Credit: Via REUTERS
Children wearing face shields participate in a race during celebrations to mark Indonesia's 75th Independence Day in Banda Aceh.
Image Credit: AFP
This independence anniversary was supposed to be special, a diamond jubilee year signifying Indonesia had survived its fledgling years and was more mature, stronger and more powerful.Above, people wearing protective face masks and veteran costumes ride bicycles to celebrate Indonesia's 75th Independence Day in Surabaya.
Image Credit: Via REUTERS
Flag bearers hoist Indonesian national Red-White flag during a ceremony commemorating the country’s 75th Independence Day at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia gained its independence from the Dutch colonial rule in 1945.
Image Credit: AP
People celebrate the 75th Independence Day in the main business district of Jakarta. Indonesia gained its independence in 1945 from the Dutch colonial rule.
Image Credit: AP
In stark contrast to previous Independence Day ceremonies, Monday’s commemoration was a relatively subdued affair as most of the event took place digitally due to concerns over COVID-19. Above, people wearing protective face masks and veteran costumes carry toy guns as they celebrate Indonesia's 75th Independence Day.
Image Credit: Via REUTERS
Indonesia's president called on all citizens to turn the COVID-19 crisis into an advancement opportunity and pledged health care reforms in an address of the country's 75th anniversary of independence. Above,
Indonesian soldiers take part in teh 75th Indonesia's Independence Day in Banda Aceh.
Image Credit: AFP