Umm Al Quwain Police said the car was driven at an “insane speed” on Sheikh Zayed Road

Police warned motorists that it is illegal to race on UAE roads. Image Credit: Pexels

Umm Al Quwain: A driver was caught speeding in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain in what police described as “insane”.

A radar caught the errant motorist speeding on Sheikh Zayed Road 80 km/h above the speed limit when the traffic radar caught him driving at 225 km/h.

The speeding motorist was driving at 225 km/h on Sheikh Zayed Road in Umm Al Quwain. Image Credit: Supplied

Traffic police immediately rushed to catch the reckless motorist and confiscated the vehicle.

The Department of Traffic and Patrols at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police urged drivers to adhere to the speed limit, and warned that speeding on roads can cause serious damages and lead to disastrous consequences.

“We have not, and will not, tolerate any perpetrator that commits such traffic violations. All legal measures will be taken against the motorist,” said police in a statement.

Earlier in May, police in Abu and Dubai launched a campaign to warn drivers that racing in the UAE is illegal and offenders will be heavily penalised with a Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points on their traffic file, in addition to confiscation of the vehicle for 60 days.