The youth was ordered to clean the street, repair damaged infrastructure and re-landscape a traffic island. Image Credit: Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: An Emirati youth arrested for reckless driving and damaging public property was sentenced to community service by the Abu Dhabi Police.

In a video released on Abu Dhabi Police’s social media channels, the youth is shown driving on the pavement in a vehicle without a silencer, and mowing down plants and street furniture. Abu Dhabi Police said he committed these traffic violations in the presence of onlookers, and his exploits were filmed and uploaded online.

Dh 2,000

fine and 23 black points imposed on the driver. His car was impounded for 60 days

In addition to breaking traffic laws, Abu Dhabi Police said the youth also endangered the life of other road-users. He was therefore arrested and his case was referred to the Public Prosecution.

A Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points were imposed on him by the Abu Dhabi Police, and his car was impounded for 60 days. However, instead of jail time, public prosecution sentenced the youth to community service, focused on cleaning the street, repairing damaged infrastructure and re-landscaping the traffic island.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police reiterated that people found damaging public property will receive comparable punishments, and similar penalties will apply to those found publishing destructive videos online.