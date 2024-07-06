“In celebration of the New Hijri Year 1446 AH, public parking users in Sharjah City will be exempt from parking fees on Sunday, July 7 2020 (Muharram 1),” the Sharjah Municipality posted on Instagram.

However, the exemption will not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are operational throughout the week and on official holidays and are identified by the blue parking information signs, it further added.