Sharjah has announced free parking on Sunday, July 7 2024 in city, for Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic New Year.
“In celebration of the New Hijri Year 1446 AH, public parking users in Sharjah City will be exempt from parking fees on Sunday, July 7 2020 (Muharram 1),” the Sharjah Municipality posted on Instagram.
However, the exemption will not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are operational throughout the week and on official holidays and are identified by the blue parking information signs, it further added.