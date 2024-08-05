He said, “The Dubai On & Off Bus will also contribute to the integration of the public transport system in Dubai as it connects with other modes of public transport, such as the metro, marine transport and public buses, especially at Al Ghubaiba station, which is a hub for Metro, marine and public bus services.”

According to him, “The On & Off Bus would lift residents and visitors to ‘Discover Dubai, One Stop at a Time’. Starting from Dubai Mall, passengers will enjoy visiting eight of Dubai’s key attractions and celebrated landmarks, namely Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque, and City Walk.”

“The bus will pass through nine stops across the eight landmarks in addition to Al Ghubaiba Metro, Bus and Marine Transport Station, a model of Dubai’s integrated public transport network,” added Bahrozyan.