DUBAI: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is set to launch the On & Off Bus (tourist bus) this September. The initiative is aimed at attracting both residents and visitors to enjoy the city’s iconic landmarks and tourist attractions.
Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at RTA, said, “The increasing influx of tourists, businesspeople and investors descending on Dubai from around the globe are drawn by the UAE’s safety, security, world-class services and robust infrastructure across all sectors, including public transportation, unique tourist attractions and the universal respect and appreciation for tourists and visitors.”
He said, “The Dubai On & Off Bus will also contribute to the integration of the public transport system in Dubai as it connects with other modes of public transport, such as the metro, marine transport and public buses, especially at Al Ghubaiba station, which is a hub for Metro, marine and public bus services.”
According to him, “The On & Off Bus would lift residents and visitors to ‘Discover Dubai, One Stop at a Time’. Starting from Dubai Mall, passengers will enjoy visiting eight of Dubai’s key attractions and celebrated landmarks, namely Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque, and City Walk.”
“The bus will pass through nine stops across the eight landmarks in addition to Al Ghubaiba Metro, Bus and Marine Transport Station, a model of Dubai’s integrated public transport network,” added Bahrozyan.
He explained that the On & Off Bus will depart from Dubai Mall and operate from 10am to 10pm, with a frequency of 60 minutes. The journey through the stated landmarks will take two hours, and the fare will be Dh35 per person, valid for an entire day.