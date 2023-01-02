Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai is launching its technical testing of vehicles service through out the week on a trial basis for two months starting from January 8, 2023, at two centres namely Al Mutakamela Vehicles Testing And Registration Centre, and Tasjeel’s Used Car Market Centre.
“We launched this initiative on a trial basis for a period of two months, and it will be through monitoring and measuring the impact and extent of its demand by customers in order to expand its provision on a larger scale and more centres at the level Emirate,” said Jamal Al Sadah, Director of the Vehicles Licensing Department at the Licensing Agency at RTA.
Al Sadah explained that the working hours in these two centres on Sundays during the trial period, during the two months, will be from 2pm to 10pm. The service provided will be limited to the technical inspection of vehicles.