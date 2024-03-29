Dubai: The Ras Al Khor Road Widening Project, which expanded it from 3 to 4 lanes along a 3-km stretch in both directions, has been completed, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announce.
Road expansion work extends from the Bu Kadra intersection to Al Khail Road intersection. RTA will widen the collector roads for turns on Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of the Dubai-Al Ain Road from one to two lanes by the start of April, according to the RTA press release on Thursday.
This project is part of RTA’s efforts to upgrade Dubai’s infrastructure, particularly in areas experiencing rapid urbanisation and population growth.
Ras Al Khor Road is a critical artery that serves numerous residential and industrial districts home to approximately 650,000 residents, in addition to an array of several ongoing development projects.
Additionally, the upgrade to the bypass lane towards Dubai-Al Ain Road is expected to double the capacity from 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles per hour and enhance vehicle flow by 100 per cent.