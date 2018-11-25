Ras Al Khaimah: Three European tourists who got lost on a mountain were rescued by the RAK Police Air Wing on Sunday morning.
Colonel Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, who heads the Air Wing, said that his section received a report on Sunday morning from the operations room informing them that the three were stranded on top of Galeila mountain. The tourists informed police they could not find the way back to their car.
He said once the Air Wing received the report, a rescue helicopter was dispatched to find the tourists. They were located at height of 4,000 feet.
Al Yamahi urged those who wish to climb mountains to exercise caution.
He said the country’s mountainous areas are very rugged, adding that there needs to be special coordination with authorities for purposes of safety.