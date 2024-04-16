"Due to unstable weather conditions and to ensure the sustainability of Dubai Metro operations and services, we would like to inform you that maintenance work will be conducted at stations on the Red and Green lines on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. This will affect both metro timings and stations. Therefore, we kindly ask you to follow our channels for updates before planning your trips. Please note that free shuttle bus services will be provided to metro users at specific stations on the Green and Red lines to ensure your arrival at your destinations. Thank you for your understanding," the RTA posted.