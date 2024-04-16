Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on its social media channels that temporary disruptions are affecting some stations on the Red and Green Lines due to heavy rain.
The authority further stated on its X account that bus services have been provided at the affected stations.
"Due to unstable weather conditions and to ensure the sustainability of Dubai Metro operations and services, we would like to inform you that maintenance work will be conducted at stations on the Red and Green lines on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. This will affect both metro timings and stations. Therefore, we kindly ask you to follow our channels for updates before planning your trips. Please note that free shuttle bus services will be provided to metro users at specific stations on the Green and Red lines to ensure your arrival at your destinations. Thank you for your understanding," the RTA posted.
On Tuesday, April 16, additional service disruptions occurred on the Red Line between UAE Exchange and Dubai Internet City stations, and between Max station and Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange stations.
Earlier on Tuesday, service was also disrupted at the ONPASSIVE station.
RTA encourages travelers to check their official channels for real-time updates before their trip and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.