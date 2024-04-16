Dubai: Dubai Tram service has been disrupted between stations 1 and 8, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) posted on its social media account on Tuesday afternoon, after heavy rains in Dubai.

A bus service has been provided to take riders between the affected stations, RTA added.

“For #Dubai_tram users, RTA informs you that service is disrupted between stations 1 and 8, alternative bus service has been provided between the affected stations,” the Authority posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the RTA had posted that Dubai Metro service had been disrupted at the ONPASSIVE station along the Red Line on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Affected roads

Meanwhile, for users of Al Asayel Street and First Al Khail Street, coming from Business Bay towards Jebel Ali, the RTA announced alternative routes such as Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road.