Dubai: The Customers Council of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently held a gathering with representatives of the people of determination in Dubai at Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

During the session, Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA board member and chairperson of Customers Council, enumerated the privileges that RTA offers to the people of determination. They include 100 per cent exemption from the registration and renewing fee of one vehicle, free delivery service, 50 per cent exemption from driver licensing services fee, as well as permanent and temporary parking permits.

Privileges include allocating free parking slots across all parking areas in the emirate, providing permanent and temporary parking for tourists from this category, exempting 100 per cent of Salik tolls for one vehicle, providing vehicles customised to the training of drivers from this category, deploying 27 taxis equipped to serve the need of people of determination, and offering 50 per cent discount on taxi fares.

Al Mulla said: “RTA is offering a wide range of services customised to the needs of various categories of people of determination. It includes smart and e-services such as the accessibility of RTA’s website to POD, providing free mobility services, and designating special places onboard the metro, tram, public buses and marine transit means to make them accessible and safe for the use of people of determination. RTA has also designed and equipped its premises and facilities to be friendly to the people of determination and ensure their smooth clearance during emergencies. It also trained employees, especially front-end staff, on the etiquette of handling people of determination. RTA is also keen to recruit personnel from both genders of this category and post them in jobs that fit their abilities.”

Several ideas and suggestions were made during the session, focusing on improving the services to the people of determination. These are enhancing the training of taxi and public bus drivers, public transport attendants as well as RTA’s front-end staff on the etiquette of handling all categories of people of determination and autists.

Suggestions also called for developing a training programme guided by a scientific methodology for serving the people of determination in collaboration with the centres and institutes of people of determination.

Community awareness