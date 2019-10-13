Sheikh Zayed Bridge is one of the four locations where the road toll will be implemented. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: A free trial period for the road toll gates in Abu Dhabi will start from October 15 to January 1, 2020, it was announced on Sunday by authorities.

The new traffic tariff system will be implemented without any charges, in order to give road users more time to complete the registration procedures in the system.

This will also give them enough time to organise the times of their daily trips, the statement added.

The road toll system was first announced in July, and officials said four toll gates will become operational from October 15.

User accounts

They also said at the time that user accounts will be created automatically for Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles, and that the sign-up details will be sent by SMS to motorists.

However, last week, several motorists told Gulf News that they had not yet received the sign up details that would allow them to top up their toll payment accounts.

From January 1, 2020

Senior citizens, retired, martyrs’ families, people of determination and citizens with limited income are exempted from toll gate fees.

Monthly payment of tollgate fees for individual vehicles have been set as follows: A total monthly amount of Dh200 for the first car, Dh150 for the second one and Dh 100 for each additional vehicle, plus the maximum daily fee of Dh16.

A few days earlier, the department decided to move the Musaffah Bridge toll gate in order to prevent motorists from dodging the road tariff by passing through the residential area of Bawabat Abu Dhabi.

This would have also caused heavy traffic congestion in the area.