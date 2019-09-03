Payment system is expected to be operational from October 15

Al Maqta’a bridge is one of the four points where toll gates will be set up in Abu Dhabi. The other toll gates are on Shaikh Zayed, Shaikh Khalifa, and Musaffah bridges. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: There is still a month to go before Abu Dhabi implements its road toll system on October 15, but residents are already scrambling to create payment accounts on the dedicated website.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), the emirate’s transport sector regulator, has not yet issued a statement urging motorists to register their vehicles.

Owners of Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles do not have to create payment accounts. When trying to sign up, owners of Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles see a message saying that a user account will be created for them automatically.

“Ahead of toll system activation, an SMS with account login detail will be sent to their mobile number, as registered with Abu Dhabi Police,” the message reads. It adds that these users only need to sign up vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi after they receive their user sign-in details.

Vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi have to sign up for the toll system.

However, according to a number of residents, trying to create accounts for vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi throws up errors on the website (itps.itc.gov.ae). A few reported on a social media page that the website did not accept Emirates ID details, even though they were valid, while one user said the submitted password was not being accepted.

The ITC has not yet responded to Gulf News regarding the queries, but it has also not yet urged residents to sign up online.

To register, users have to provide their Emirates ID details, car licence plate details, mobile number, email and a login password.

After an account is created, motorists can log on and top up their balance.

Registering a single vehicle will cost Dh100, with Dh50 credited to the user account; this amount can be used afterwards to pay the toll.

Dh 10,000 fine for tampering with licence plates to evade payment, or tampering with e-payment devices or toll gates.

Motorists with vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi should sign up before, or within a 10-day period of, passing a toll gate. Otherwise, they will be charged Dh100 for the first day after the grace period, Dh200 for the second day, Dh400 for the third day, upto a maximum of Dh10,000.

If the account for a vehicle registered outside Abu Dhabi is not topped up before passing a toll gate, the motorist has a five-day grace period to top up the balance. After this, a Dh50 daily fine will apply.

On the other hand, there will be no fines for passing a toll gate without sufficient balance for Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles. Any unpaid tolls can be paid at the time of renewing vehicle registration.

All that you need to know about the toll system

When will I have to pay?

The Integrated Transport Centre has set October 15 as the date for toll system implementation.

How do I register my vehicle?

Owners of vehicles not registered in Abu Dhabi have to create an account on itps.itc.gov.ae, or dot.gov.abudhabi by clicking on the Abu Dhabi toll gate system link on the left dashboard. Provide your Emirates ID details, licence plate details, email and mobile number and make the payment.

How much will it cost me?

The minimum payment is Dh100 per vehicle, but Dh50 will be credited back to your account after registration is completed. You can top up pour account and the toll will be deducted automatically every time you pass a toll gate.

What about Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles?

An account will be created automatically, and sign-in details sent to the vehicle-owner by SMS on the mobile number registered with Abu Dhabi Police.

What if I own multiple vehicles?

Abu Dhabi vehicle owners will see a list of all the vehicles associated with the mobile number provided. Motorists with vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi can opt to register multiple vehicles under a single account.

Who has to pay the toll?

Vehicles passing through any of the four toll gates on Shaikh Zayed, Shaikh Khalifa, Al Maqta’a and Musaffah bridges have to pay the toll.

How much is the toll?

Dh4 for passing a toll gate once during peak hours (7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday) and Dh2 during non-peak hours, Fridays and public holidays. The daily maximum toll is capped at Dh16 per vehicle.

What are the penalties for non-registration?

Motorists with vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi should sign up within 10 days of passing a toll gate. Otherwise, they will be fined Dh100 for the first day after the grace period, Dh200 for the second and Dh400 for the third, upto a maximum of Dh10,000.

What if I do not have sufficient balance in my account when passing a toll gate?

You get a five-day grace period to top up your account. After this, a Dh50 daily fine will apply. Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles will not be fined for passing a toll gates with insufficient balance. They can pay off any unpaid tolls when renewing their vehicle registration.

Are there any other violations?

Tampering with licence plates to evade payment will result in a Dh10,000 fine. A fine of Dh10,000 also applies for tampering with -payment devices or the toll gates.

Who is exempt from paying the toll?

Electric vehicles are exempt for two years from the date of activating the system. Also exempt are ambulances, Armed Forces and Civil Defence vehicles, public buses, motorbikes, public taxis, school buses registered in the emirate, passenger buses with 26 seats or more. Vehicles bearing the emblems and number plates of the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, Ministry of Interior and Emirates Police, and towed vehicles are also exempt. Unlike Dubai’s Salik system, there is currently no exemption in Abu Dhabi for vehicles belonging to people of determination.

What if I am charged the wrong amount?