RTA also announces changes to several routes while some will be cancelled

A file photo of passengers disembarking from a public transport bus from Al Ghubaiba bus station, Bur Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Nine routes will be added to Dubai’s public bus network on Sunday while changes will be made to several existing routes, the Road’s and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

Part of the RTA’s periodic upgrades, the changes will enhance the reach of Dubai’s sprawling bus network, that includes urban services, metro feeder buses, as well as intercity connections.

“The step aims at improving the Dubai bus network while meeting the growing demand for bus services. It also improves the integration with the metro service as well providing links to other cities,” said Adel Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency.

Apart from the new routes RTA will introduce changes to some existing bus routes, including F30, F04, route 50, F09, route 24, while some routes are being cancelled from April 7, such as routes 365, 366 and F29. New routes will be serving the passengers affected by changes and cancellations.

New routes:

■ Route 20: Al Warsan 3 to Al Nahda via Airport Terminal 2, connecting Rashidiya metro bus station and International City. Frequency: 30 minutes

■ E201: Al Ghubaiba bus station to Al Ain bus station. Frequency: 30 minutes

■ Route J02: International Media Production Zone to Arabian Ranches via Dubai Studio City. Frequency: 30 minutes

■ Route 310: Rashidiya metro station to International City. Frequency: Eight minutes during peak hours

■ Route 320: Rashidiya metro station to Silicon Oasis/Academic City. Frequency: Eight minutes during peak hours

■ F34: Dubai Internet City metro station to Dubai Production City via IMPZ

■ F37: Mall of the Emirates metro station to Dubai Sports City.

■ E315: Etisalat metro station to Muwaileh bus station in Sharjah.