Dubai: Non-Dubai vehicles can now use the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) mobile parking payment system without having to register for the service, the RTA announced on Sunday.
Earlier, all non-Dubai vehicles (registered in other emirates and GCC) had to register for the service before using the RTA’s SMS parking payment facility.
The RTA has now done away with the additional step as part of the its efforts to upgrade its online services. The latest upgrade also includes sending alerts to confirm the payment of parking.
“These services are aimed at simplifying the payment of parking fees via SMS. The upgrade also includes notifying customers requesting the service during public holidays that the parking is free to use during the holiday,” said Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.
The notification service particularly comes handy for those who pay without realising that the parking is free on holidays.