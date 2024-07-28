Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project involves the construction of a 300-metre bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road with a single lane, providing direct access to the Mall of the Emirates parking lots for motorists coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali. Additionally, the current ramp at Umm Suqeim intersection will be widened southward by improving the intersection to facilitate the movement of vehicles from Umm Suqeim Street to the existing bridge leading to the mall’s parking lots.

The road improvement project is being undertaken at a cost about Dh165 million. Image Credit: Supplied

“Further works include improving the surface roads extending 2.5km around the mall, developing three signalised surface intersections, modifying the bus station at the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, converting the street next to Kempinski Hotel from one-way to two-way, and enhancing pedestrian and cycling lanes. These improvements also cover paving, lighting, traffic signals, rainwater drainage system, and landscaping works,” explained Al Tayer.