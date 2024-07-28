Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with Majid Al Futtaim Group, has awarded a contract for widening and improving the entrances to Mall of the Emirates and the surrounding streets and intersections. The project, which will cost about Dh165 million, also includes improvements to pedestrian and cycling lanes.
The upgrade is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to continue improving road infrastructure to meet urban development and population growth, and under the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project involves the construction of a 300-metre bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road with a single lane, providing direct access to the Mall of the Emirates parking lots for motorists coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali. Additionally, the current ramp at Umm Suqeim intersection will be widened southward by improving the intersection to facilitate the movement of vehicles from Umm Suqeim Street to the existing bridge leading to the mall’s parking lots.
“Further works include improving the surface roads extending 2.5km around the mall, developing three signalised surface intersections, modifying the bus station at the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, converting the street next to Kempinski Hotel from one-way to two-way, and enhancing pedestrian and cycling lanes. These improvements also cover paving, lighting, traffic signals, rainwater drainage system, and landscaping works,” explained Al Tayer.
“The project will significantly reduce travel time for traffic coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to the Mall of the Emirates, cutting it from 10 minutes to just one minute. It will also reduce the travel time for motorists coming from Umm Suqeim from 15 minutes to eight minutes, thereby enhancing traffic efficiency and safety on the roads surrounding the mall,” added Al Tayer.