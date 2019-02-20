Abu Dhabi: Police are cracking down on errant motorists near school zones and residential areas, handing out up to Dh1,000 in fines and 10 black points.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to adhere to the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, which came into effect on July 1, 2017, that a fine of Dh1,000 with 10 black points shall be issued against motorists who fail to stop when they see the stop sign of school buses.
To avoid the fine, drivers are required by law to maintain a distance of not less than five metres, in order to ensure the safety of students.
The Traffic Law also states that a fine of Dh500 with six black points shall be issued against school bus drivers who fail to open the stop sign.
Motorists can avoid further fines by taking extra caution when driving near a zebra crossing.
Drivers should always give way to school buses, allow pupils the right of way at zebra crossings and not speed in school zones, otherwise, irresponsible motorists may face warnings, fines or black points.
As part of the police’s efforts to maintain children’s safety, Abu Dhabi Police have also been handing out ‘yellow cards’ to errant motorists in school zones who refuse to follow traffic regulations.
According to previous Gulf News reports, Lt. Col. Ahmad Khadem Al Qubaisi, head of traffic control at Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic Department, said: “Motorists who broke traffic rules in front of schools, or in areas around the schools, were handed a warning or a yellow card. The yellow cards are not for serious traffic offences, and serve as a friendly reminder not to commit the traffic violation again.”