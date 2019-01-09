Abu Dhabi: Pedestrian-related accidents are expected to significantly fall, thanks to the help of a new radar.
Police in Abu Dhabi are finalising the trial period of a pedestrian radar called Hather, which means “Watch out” in Arabic.
The first phase of the warning devices will be installed near schools, followed by areas that are regularly congested with pedestrians.
Brig Ahmad Al Shehhi, deputy director of Traffic and Patrols Department in the Central Operations Section of the Abu Dhabi Police, has called on motorists to halt their vehicles fully, when they see a school bus stop sign within a distance of not less than five metres, in order to ensure the safety of students.
According to Abu Dhabi Police, the radar device is equipped with two cameras, which works by scanning the vicinity and notifying pedestrians when it is safe to cross the road.
Simultaneously, the device will also alert motorists to stop and give way while people are crossing the road.
If motorists fail to give way to pedestrians, one of the cameras on the smart device will scan the vehicle’s plate number and register the offence with the Command and Control Centre at Abu Dhabi Police Headquarters.
Police are constantly searching for innovative ways on how to beef up traffic safety in school zones. Some of the initiatives that made significant improvements included handing out of yellow cards to motorists who failed to adhere to traffic regulations.
“Motorists who broke traffic rules in front of schools, or in areas around the schools, were handed a warning or a yellow card. The yellow cards are not for serious traffic offences, and serve as a friendly reminder not to commit the traffic violation again,” said Lt Col Ahmad Khadem Al Qubaisi, head of traffic control at Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic Department.
Dh1,000 fine
According to the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, failure to follow the stop sign of school buses will lead to a Dh1,000 fine and 10 black points.
The law also includes a fine of Dh500 and six black points against school bus drivers who fail to open the stop sign.
