Truck carrying large rocks overturned on Al Dhaid road due to overloading, police say

Sharjah: A 13-year-old Asian girl died, while seven other people were injured, in a horrific road accident caused by an overloaded lorry in Sharjah.

The Sharjah police operation room received a call on Wednesday, at 12.20pm, about an accident on Al Dhaid road.

The accident occurred between bridges 10 and 11, and involved the heavy truck and two vehicles.

Police said the truck overturned due to overloading.

As a result, part of its load of rocks fell in the direction opposite where the vehicle was moving .

Some of the rocks fell onto a car, killing the girl and injuring four members of her family.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into another vehicle, before hitting a lamppost.

Three other people in the second car were injured.

All the injured were of Asian nationality and sustained moderate injuries.

They were transported to Al Dhaid hospital.

The body of the girl was moved to the same hospital.