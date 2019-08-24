Project will expand coverage of Dubai’s roads, reduce time taken for detecting accidents

Dubai police's initiative to waive fines for safe drivers aim at reducing traffic accidents on the busy Dubai roads/file photo Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The completion rate of the Intelligent Traffic Systems Expansion Project of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reached 65 per cent.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors.

The project will expand the coverage of Dubai’s roads by Intelligent Traffic Systems from the present 11 per cent to 60 per cent, reduce the time taken for detecting accidents and congestion build-ups on roads, hence ensuring a quick response.

Intelligent signs

“RTA had started the installation of new Dynamic Messaging Signs [DMS] on main roads to relay instant traffic information about road condition to motorists. The project entails the construction of 112 Dynamic Messaging Signs fitted with the latest technologies at selected locations on Dubai’s roads network as well as around mega-event spots, such as Expo 2020,” said Al Tayer.

“The signs will furnish motorists with instant information about road conditions such as congestions, accidents, and traffic safety messages. There are two types of signs depending on road classification, number of lanes and traffic volumes.

"The first type of signs are those installed on roadsides, while the second are large signs that cover entire road lanes. RTA has finished installing 18 panels and work is underway to complete the remaining panels according to the project schedule.”

Five aspects

The project comprises of five bundles, starting with the installation of DMS. The second covers traffic monitoring and data capturing systems which involves the installation of 116 cameras, 100 incidents detection systems, 114-transit time and speed computing devices, and 17 Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS).

The third bundle covers the infrastructure of civil works for the extension of the fibre optic network for communication between the on-site devices and central systems about 450km.

The fourth bundle involves upgrading the software for the advanced traffic central system, which contributes to support decision-making, and provides automatic response plans, where the system interfaces with site devices; analyses data and activates appropriate plans.

Information relating to the network condition will be displayed on the DMS across Dubai.

The fifth bundle entails constructing a new Traffic Control Centre featuring state-of-the-art control rooms fitted with devices such as giant screens as well as user-friendly control systems for operators & engineers. The design caters to anticipated future expansions of the systems.

The Intelligent Traffic Systems Expansion Project is one of RTA’s Innovation Lab (RTA Masar 2030) deliverables.