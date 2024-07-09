Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced Tuesday morning that services at Equiti and Max stations on the Red Line are back to normal following a disruption on Monday night.
Earlier, the RTA had posted: "For Dubai Metro Red Line users, RTA informs you that there is an expected delay in service between Equiti and Max stations due to a technical issue. Alternative bus service has been provided between the affected stations. We thank you for your cooperation."
On X, the transport regulator stated that alternative bus services have been provided between the affected stations.