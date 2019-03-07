Images for illustrative purposes only: Car pooling is illegal in the UAE and will incur a Dh3,000 fine and 24 black points against motorists, according to the Federal Traffic Law. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Police are cautioning motorists not to use their private vehicles to pick up passengers, or else face a hefty fine.

According to a report published on Thursday, Abu Dhabi Police said it recorded 4,941 cases of motorists using their cars as taxis across the city and its suburbs.

Only licensed taxis and private carriers are allowed to transport people to and from destinations.

According to the Federal Traffic Law, the penalty for illegally transporting passengers carries a fine of Dh3,000, loss of 24 traffic points and vehicle confiscation for 30 days.

Colonel Mohammad Hussain Al Khoury, Acting Director of the Department of Transport Security, explained that using illegal and unauthorised vehicles as a taxi is a traffic offence that “put the lives of passengers at risk when the safety requirements of the car are not met.”

Authorities have been carrying out year-long campaigns across the emirate to end the practice of illegal transportation, where drivers mainly cater to low-income workers seeking cheaper fares than that of a licensed taxi.