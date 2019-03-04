The new initiative is part of the Year of Tolerance

File picture of an Ajman traffic junction. The discount will include all fines in the traffic file over the past year. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Ajman: Motorists who don’t commit traffic offences for six months, starting January 2019, will get a 50 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines, thanks to a new initiative from Ajman Police.

Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the new initiative is part of the Year of Tolerance and will help drivers get discounts on their traffic fines, while encouraging them to drive more responsibly in future.