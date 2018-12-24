Dubai: A 78-year-old motorist has become the shining example of what an ideal motorist should be.
On Monday, Ras Al Khaimah Police honoured Saeed Rashid Ahmad Belhoun for not receiving a traffic fine since he obtained his driver’s licence in 1969.
Brigadier Mohammed Saeed Al Humaid, director general of the central operations room, described Belhoun as “the ideal driver who abided the traffic rules and regulations at all times”.
“Belhoun’s traffic record is a clean one, and has never driven negligently or broken any rules. His excellent conduct has contributed to making UAE roads safer, and shows the well-mannered side of motorists in the country," said Brig Al Humaid.
Belhoun, who received his first driving license from Kuwait and then another one in the UAE, expressed his delight in receiving an award by police.
“I have always followed the traffic rules because road safety is the main priority when driving. Everybody should be following the regulations, whether they are pedestrians or drivers,” he said.
UAE road safety
According to a recent study, 40 per cent of motorists felt that roads have become more dangerous, while nearly 60 per cent of respondents said that they saw in an increase in lane-swerving.
Commissioned by i-Insured in partnership with RoadSafetyUAE, the survey was conducted by YouGov in September 2018, and was based on a representative sample of 1,016 UAE residents.
The survey also found 69 per cent of the motorists saying that they come across increasing cases of distracted driving, such as use of mobile phone, while 55 per cent felt that their commute to and from work has become longer, despite improvement in infrastructure.