The Ministry of Energy and Industry on Monday announced fuel prices for the month of April, with prices set to go down compared to March.

The per-litre prices are Super 98 at Dh1.91, down from Dh2.16 last month and Special 95 at Dh1.80, down from Dh2.04.

Diesel prices are at Dh2.06, down from Dh2.25 per litre.

Oil prices extended losses in Asian trade Monday and languished at 17-year lows, with the coronavirus crisis escalating around the world and no end in sight to a vicious price war.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell 5.3 percent to trade at $20 a barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude was off 6.5 percent at $23.

The falls came after the death toll from the pandemic surged past 30,000 at the weekend as cases in hard-hit Europe and the United States showed no sign of letting up.

Senior US scientist Anthony Fauci estimated the virus could possibly result in 100,000 to 200,000 deaths in the United States, while President Donald Trump extended "social distancing" guidelines until April 30.