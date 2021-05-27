Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority has advised motorists that the right turn at Al Ruwayyah interchange on Emirates Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road heading towards Abu Dhabi will be closed for three days, from Friday until Sunday morning.
The RTA tweeted on Thursday: “For road users in #Dubai, please be informed about the closure of the free right turn at the interchange of Emirates Rd. with Dubai-Al Ain Rd. towards Abu Dhabi, for those coming from Dubai via Dubai-Al Ain Rd., starting Friday, May 28, at 12am, until Sunday, May 30, at 6am”.
RTA also advised motorists who are coming from Dubai via Dubai-Al Ain Road to follow the directional signs on-site and use alternative routes to reach their destination.