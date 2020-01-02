Traffic moving in the direction of Dubai, Yas Island, Al Ain and Musaffah on the Eastern ring road in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The transport authority has announced that it will close a road leading towards the new industrial area until May 30, 2020.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the road closure started on January 1 and will continue for five months, which will include the Ghayathi - Al Ruwais Road on E15, as well as the exit towards the new industrial area.

The transport centre pointed out that the road will be closed in both directions during the period, and urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules.

The Ghayathi - Al Ruwais Road on E15 will remain closed until May 30, 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

The ITC also announced a second road closure, which will temporarily close a section of the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road, in the direction towards Abu Dhabi, until January 4.