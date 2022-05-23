Abu Dhabi: Police in Abu Dhabi announced a new initiative on Monday wherein residents can pay off their traffic violations early to get a 35 per cent discount. The traffic fine must be paid within 60 days of committing the recorded violation to get this discount.
However, this discount is not applicable for violations that are categorised as 'dangerous'.
As part of the initiative, motorists in Abu Dhabi will also get 25 per cent discount on their total fine (for applicable violations) if they pay within one year of committing the violation(s).
The police added that the initiative was aimed at motivating drivers to abide by traffic regulations and laws, while also alleviating their obligations to pay, and to limit the number of traffic violations committed.