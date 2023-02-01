Dubai: Streets in Dubai scored 95 per cent on the Road Pavements Condition Index in 2022, the Roads and Transport Authority said on Tuesday.
The functional and structural assessment was conducted and designed by RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency to identify surface damage such as cracks, subsidence, potholes and loosening in the sidewalk surface using the Index, as well as the level of driving comfort or roughness of the roads.
Hi-tech laser equipment was used to detect the condition of the roads.
Structural capacity
Hamad Al Shehhi, director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “The purpose of the pavements condition assessment is to evaluate the structural capacity of road pavement layers as well as their extent of deterioration. Using specialised equipment and digital systems, the structural coefficients of the pavement layers are calculated, as well as the remaining lifecycle of the pavement. Following pavements maintenance work, 48 highways, main roads, and 34 internal roads in residential areas were assessed.”
Roads maintained
He added: “Approximately 60km of tracks in urgent need of maintenance have been maintained for the entire network of main roads and residential areas, ensuring that 95 per cent of the network is maintained in excellent condition. Among the main roads that have been maintained are Lehbab Road, Emirates Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Dubai - Al Ain Road, and Al Amardi Street.
“Traffic movement and safety have been impacted in light of the maintenance works, as roads are maintained in sound working order, ensuring the safety of road users. A good 95 per cent of the network was maintained in good condition with smooth traffic, with lane closures taking place only for safe alternatives accompanied by all necessary traffic controls to ensure all road users’ safety.”
Bridges and tunnels
Meanwhile, Dubai’s bridges and tunnels construction condition index has reached 97 per cent.
Al Shehhi said: “The [index for bridges and tunnels] was determined by detailed technical inspections conducted according to international standards. Visual inspections were conducted using digital panels, and the structural elements of each facility were also assessed separately.”