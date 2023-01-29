Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with Dubai Police General Headquarters, has announced the start of the second phase of the Traffic Incidents Management project.

The project will cover 15 highways and vital streets in Dubai extending a total of 425km until 2025.

The initial phase of the initiative contributed to reducing secondary injury-related incidents, improving traffic flow and considerably speeding up the clearance of vehicles affected by incidents in line with top international practices.

Mattar Al Tayer Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, said: “The Traffic Incidents Management project is undertaken by RTA in cooperation with Dubai Police. It aims to ensure a rapid intervention to remove vehicles involved in traffic incidents or breaking down on roads, to ease traffic congestion, streamline the traffic at incident sites, and cut the time of clearing vehicles involved in incidents. It also avoids the triggering of secondary incidents as a result of sudden congestion and supports Dubai Police in managing traffic during severe incidents.”

Span of coverage

He added that in the middle of this month (January), RTA started the operation of Phase II of the project on seven roads, planned to be covered in 2023, namely: Sheikh Zayed Road (Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Ittihad Street), Al Khail Road (Phase 1), Dubai-Al Ain Road, Al Yalayes Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Ribat Road, and the Airport Road. Four additional roads will be covered in 2024: Al Khail Road (Phase II), Emirates Road, Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road.

Four other roads will be covered in 2025: Dubai-Hatta Road, Umm Suqeim Street, Expo Street and Hessa Street.

The selection of roads was based on criteria such as the traffic intensity, particularly during peak hours, and the rising numbers of incidents and vehicles break-down on those roads, Al Tayer said.

Rapid intervention

“We have identified several central points for positioning rapid intervention vehicles on highways and key roads to ensure the quick arrival of vehicles to the scenes of incidents on those roads within specific times according to the approved performance indicators of the project.

“The Traffic Incidents Management Unit will cater to vehicles involved in incidents or breaking down, provide rapid management of traffic incident sites and neighbouring streets, handle minor incidents that do not require the attendance of police officers, and restore traffic to normal.

“The unit carries out traffic diversions at incident sites and surrounding roads assists road users, supports the police during severe incidents, protects parked vehicles, and provides traffic support during events,” added Al Tayer.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the operation of Phase II of the Traffic Incidents Management project in Dubai crowns the success of the initial phase, which delivered important results that proved the feasibility of the project and its ability to curb secondary injury-related incidents and improve the traffic flow during incidents.