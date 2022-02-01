Dubai: Nineteen people were injured in several traffic accidents in Dubai over the last few days, the Director of the General Department of Traffic Police at Dubai Police revealed on Tuesday.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei said most traffic accidents were caused by motorists who failed to adhere to traffic laws and regulations.

He added that the first accident occurred last Thursday on an internal road along Al Asayel Street towards Discovery Garden, when a minibus swerved and collided with a motorcycle.

“The impact bounced back the motorcycle and flipped it over in the middle of the road,” Brig Al Mazrouei said. He added that the biker was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Brig Al Mazrouei said the second accident happened the same day at a side street in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard area when a SUV veered off the road, hit a cement barrier and flipped over in the middle of the road. “Two women sustained minor injuries and the vehicle was also damaged,” he added.

A four-wheeler after an accident in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard area Image Credit: Supplied

“Another accident happened on Friday at Al Maktoum International Airport when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a cement barrier. Fortunately, no injuries resulted from the accident.

The director of Dubai Traffic Police said the fourth accident occurred on Saturday on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road under Al Muhaisnah Bridge, Abu Dhabi-Bound. “We received a report on an accident involving a motorcycle and several vehicles, which was caused by failing to keep a safe distance. The crash left the motorcyclist severely injured,” he said.

Father, son injured

Brig Al Mazrouei added that a father and his son sustained severe injuries when their motorcycle flipped over in a desert area on Al Qudra Street.

“On Saturday evening, a sixth accident happened on Sheikh Zayed Road, near Al Khail Metro Station, Dubai-bound, when a minibus suddenly swerved onto the other lane and crashed into a vehicle. The impact made the bus veer off and flip over in the middle of the road. The accident left three seriously injured,” Brig Al Mazrouei said.

Mini-bus accident in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

He added that the seventh accident happened later on the same day on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street in front of Dubai Knowledge Park. The accident involved two motorcycles and two vehicles whose drivers neglected to keep a safe distance, resulting in three of them slightly injured and one sustaining serious injuries.

Brig Al Mazrouei went on to say that in another accident, a driver was mildly injured in a two-vehicle collision on Emirates Road, Sharjah-bound. “The motorist had failed to keep a safe distance,” he revealed.

The director of Dubai Traffic Police said that a pile-up accident involving five vehicles on Dubai-Al Ain Road resulted in three mild to severe injuries and huge damages to the vehicles. “Primary investigation attributed the accident to one of the vehicle’s engines breaking down in the middle of the road.”

Brig Al Mazrouei added that two people sustained minor to severe injuries after a three-wheeler vehicle flipped over in a sandy area in an equestrian club in Al Warqa.