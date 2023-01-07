Dubai: Some roads on Sunday will be closed for 10-15 minutes between 1.30pm and 6pm to give way to staging of Elite Men’s Race — Al Salam Cycling Championship, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
A total of 13 roads will be affected at varying times for 10-15 minutes, including Jumeirah Street; Infinity Bridge; Al Khaleej Street; 2nd December Street; 2nd Zaa’beel Street; Al Mustaqbal St. (Museum of the Future roundabout); Meydan Street; Manama Street; Expo Street; Lehbab Road; Al Qudra Street; Al Boursa Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan At Nahyan Street
Cycling track partial closure
RTA also announced the partial closure of Al Qudra cycling track on Sunday from 1.30pm to 6pm.
RTA tweeted a reminder on Saturday: “on Sunday, January 8, 2023 Al Qudra cycling track will be partially closed from 1:30pm till 6:00pm, coinciding with the Elite Men’s Race — Al Salam Cycling Championship. Cyclists are kindly requested to use alternative lanes.”