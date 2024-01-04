Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has reported a record-breaking influx of travellers during the New Year holiday season.
From December 27, 2023, to January 1, 2024, over 1.2 million passengers passed through Dubai’s air, land and sea ports, confirming the city’s status as a global hotspot, the authority confirmed.
December 30, 2023, marked the peak of this travel surge, with 224,380 passengers in a single day. This volume underscores Dubai’s appeal as an international destination.
The travel statistics are distributed across various ports, with the majority, approximately 1.14 million travelers, being handled by Dubai’s airports. The land ports facilitated the movement of 76,376 passengers, while the sea ports catered to 27,108 travellers. Overall, the period saw 693,018 arrivals compared to 546,610 departures.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, emphasised that the impressive statistics achieved by Dubai’s airports and land and sea ports during this period underscore the city’s allure and its status as a top choice for individuals worldwide. He expressed his pride in Dubai’s reputation among the millions who selected it as their New Year’s celebration destination, noting that Dubai’s GDRFA, airports and ports consistently deliver exceptional experiences to visitors year-round.
Furthermore, he highlighted these figures as evidence of the positive interactions between tourists and travellers with Dubai, reinforcing its reputation as a unique tourist destination. These statistics also underscore the ongoing efforts by GDRFA to enhance its position as a leading tourist destination regionally and globally.