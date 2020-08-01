Ras Al Khaimah: A foreign tourist who was stranded in the mountains was rescued by Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police’s Air Wing on Saturday morning.
Colonel Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, who heads the Air Wing at RAK Police, said that his section had received a report on Saturday morning from the operations room, informing them about a woman, a foreign tourist, stranded atop Ghaleila Mountain while she went exploring the peaks.
He said once the Air Wing received the message, a fully-equipped helicopter with a number of rescuers was dispatched to rescue the tourist. The climber was located, given first aid and taken to safety.
Col Al Yamahi said those who wish to go climbing must exercise caution. He said mountainous areas in the emirate are very rugged and special coordination must be maintained with the authorities to ensure safety.