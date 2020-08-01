1 of 12
The latest eye-catching sight in London's Trafalgar Square is a giant swirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a fly and a drone.
The sculpture by artist Heather Phillipson was installed atop an empty plinth in the landmark city square, famous as the location of Nelson's Column and as a public protest site.
The work, titled "The End," is interactive - visitors can live-stream the view from the drone on their mobile phones or computers.
Phillipson said the piece, whose unveiling was postponed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, was a "monument to hubris and impending collapse" but also symbolised the hope of renewal. | Above: Phillipson poses next to her sculpture "THE END".
Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries Justine Simons OBE, Artist Heather Phillipson and Chair of the Fourth Plinth Comissioning Group Ekow Eshun pose next to Phillipson's sculpture "THE END". The sculpture is scheduled to stay on top of the square's Fourth Plinth until spring 2022.
The plinth was erected in the square in 1841 for a never-completed equestrian statue. Since 1999 it has been occupied by a series of modern artworks.
