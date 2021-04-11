Dubai: A Dubai tourist who lost his wallet in a taxi while going to the airport, received a big surprise as Dubai Police found the wallet and returned it to him while he was boarding.
Colonel Dr Mubarak Salem Bin Nawwas, Director of Tourist Police Department at Dubai police, said the tourist was shocked as officers recovered his wallet three hours before his flight. “The tourist left his hotel at 11am to catch his flight at 2PM at Dubai International Airport. He lost his wallet on the back seat of the taxi and went to finish the airport procedures,” said Col Bin Nawwas.
Another passenger who stopped the taxi found the wallet and reported it to Dubai Police.
Officers identified the tourist and managed to return the wallet to the tourist as he was boarding to his flight. “We found that he got his boarding pass and heading to the aeroplane. Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Airports, managed to reach the tourist before boarding and returned his wallet.”
The tourist said that he found that his wallet was missing while he was finishing procedures at the airport.
According to Dubai Police, the tourist didn’t know what to do and decided to leave on his flight. He received his biggest surprise when officers came to him and handed over the wallet that has seven credit cards.
The tourist thanked Dubai Police for the gesture and pointed that it is his first visit to Dubai but won’t be the last after what he saw from security and care for tourists.