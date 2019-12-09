Shaikh Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance opens Monday's summit in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s top Muslim scholar today called for a worldwide understanding of tolerance that transcends coexistence, and encompasses the act of getting to know one another.

Understanding others who are different in class, faith, race, nationality and status will help dispel the narrow mindedness plaguing the world today, announced Shaikh Abdulla bin Bayyah, chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and president of the Forum for Promoting Peace (FFP) in Muslim societies.

“It is important to move beyond simply acknowledging our differences to getting to know one another and acknowledging our shared destiny,” bin Bayyah said. He was speaking in the capital at the sixth assembly of the FFP, which saw 45 faith leaders from across the world join decision makers, leaders and decision makers to discuss the role of religions in promoting tolerance.

The three-day assembly was opened by Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister for Tolerance, and it witnessed addresses by Nigerian Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, Mohammad Bin Abdul Kareem Al Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League and other dignitaries.