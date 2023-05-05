Dubai: The top children’s singing television(TV) competition – ‘Let’s Sing Kids’ from China, came to Dubai for the first time this year.
It’s the most watched children’s singing program on TV in China, broadcast on Golden Eagle Cartoon TV channel, based in Hunan Province.
Its Dubai journey consists of three rounds of contest, and only three participants will be selected in the end, to attend a training camp in China. From there, they will be prepared for the grand final. The competition attracted over 100 young contestants from the Chinese community in the UAE.
On April 30, the first round took place at the Dubai Chinese School. The second round is expected to be held at the Jiangnan Spring restaurant at 1pm, on May 28, 2023 – it will continue to 5pm. The third round will be on June 24, 2023, and the location is yet to be decided.
The program organiser, Mengfan Zhao, founder of Dubai-based Sail Music Training Centre, expressed her gratitude to the UAE’s cultural diversity and rich entertainment scene, “…they are the driving force for global art and culture lovers to come to the country.”
They further stated that the competition aims to develop and encourage young Chinese singers in the UAE to pursue their musical dreams and communicate Chinese music to the audience in the region.
The event received support from local cultural organisations in the UAE, as well as the Chinese community here.