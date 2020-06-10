Bus they were on had suffered a burst tyre, they were trying to get to safety

Dubai: Three workers were injured after being run over on Al Khail Road on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed.

The incident, which happened before Hessa Bridge in the direction of Abu Dhabi, happened when they stepped out of their bus because of a flat tyre and tried to cross the road to safety.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Dubai Police Traffic Department, said the incident happened at about 6am.

“The bus tyre exploded and the driver stopped in the middle of the road and ordered the workers to cross the road,” he said. A driver who didn’t notice them run-over three of the workers,” he added.

The three workers sustained serious injuries and were transferred to hospital.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and closed the road.

“One of the most dangerous issues that Dubai Police keep warning about is people suddenly stopping in the middle of the road, especially when passengers are stepping out of the vehicle in middle of the road without taking safety measures and trying to cross the road to safety,” said Al Mazroui.

Al Mazroui added that other drivers might not notice vehicles stopping in the middle of the road.