Took just 15 minutes for helicopter to reach men after SOS call

Three exhausted men airlifted from Ras Al Khaimah mountain peak Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Three Emirati men who got exhausted while climbing a mountain peak in Ras Al Khaimah’s Sleh al Baqel region were rescued by helicopter on Saturday morning.

Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing Division, said the Central Operations Room received a call at 6.30am on Saturday to say that three Emirati men had got stuck up a mountain after becoming fatigued.

Within 15 minutes of the call the helicopter reached the men who were 4,000 feet up the mountain. The men were given first aid and transferred to a hospital.