Thresiamma and T. M. Cherian, parents of Jomon, Jobi and Joly, were married for 50 years Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three Indian brothers living in the UAE have lost both their parents 12 hours apart in their hometown in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

T. M. Cherian, 73, and Thresiamma, 67, parents of UAE residents Jomon, Jobi and Joly, were married for 50 years, family members told Gulf News.

Thresiamma, who collapsed at home, passed away at 10.45pm on Monday (September 7) while Cherian died on the way to a hospital in an ambulance at 10.45am the next morning (September 8).

They were laid to rest next to each other at a local church’s cemetery on Wednesday.

TM Cherian and Thresiamma were inseparable in life and death, family members said Image Credit: Supplied

The elderly couple lived in the family’s ancestral house in the Perinthalmanna area of Malappuram district. While their two elder children have been in the UAE for 20 years, the youngest joined them over five years ago.

Cherian had worked in the UAE and Oman for a brief period after retiring from the Indian Navy. However, he had preferred to live back home in India later.

“Though both of them have been heart patients, they were managing everything by themselves,” said one of their daughters-in-law. Cherian’s brother, who lives nearby, used to help them whenever needed, she said.

On Monday night, Cherian, who had undergone a heart bypass surgery some years ago, complained of chest pain, following which Thresiamma called his brother for help. “When uncle went to take papa to hospital, he saw mummy vomiting. She was in a bad state. She complained of giddiness and suddenly collapsed.”

Though a doctor from the nearby clinic was brought to the house, Thresiamma had already breathed her last.

The relatives then took Cherian for a check-up at the clinic and he was later brought back home.

Inseparable in life and death

However, a heart-broken Cherian could not hold on for long. His condition worsened, following which he too passed away while being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the news of his death reached Jomon and Joly, who decided to fly home after hearing about their mother’s sudden death, while they were waiting to board their flight on Tuesday. The couple’s second son Jobi could not fly in the present situation.

Though they had to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and quarantine measures, the sons were allowed to briefly see their parents for the last time, the family said. “They could not attend the prayer sessions at the house or the church. But they were allowed to see the parents from a distance after the people who attended the funeral were asked to disperse,” said the daughter-in-law.

She said the brothers have been inconsolable after the double-tragedy that struck the family. “They are struggling to come to terms with this irreparable loss to the family. They were always together. They went together for the last time also,” the grieving woman said.