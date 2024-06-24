Why Common Yoga Protocol

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said: “While yoga has its origins in ancient India about 5,000 years ago, it is today a part of the entire world heritage. It belongs to each one of you. The world has adopted yoga for its simplicity, its benefits, and its relevance in contemporary life.”

The envoy pointed out that the longstanding tradition of various yoga schools and teachers has enriched yoga, but also caused some confusion about which path to follow. To address this, the Government of India has developed the Common Yoga Protocol, endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which offers a simple, accessible sequence of pranayamas and asanas available through the mYoga app and YouTube, he said.

Sudhir urged everyone to continue to practise yoga, as a way of life, and derive its benefits.

The Common Yoga Protocol session at the event was followed by a relaxing sound healing session.

Sessions at DWTC, Louvre

Around 5,000 yoga enthusiasts, including 1,500 school students, also attended another IDY celebration organised by the Indian Consulate in Dubai, in partnership with the Friends of India at Dubai World Trade Centre.

More than 500 participants from 30 countries participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session at the Promenade of Louvre Museum. Image Credit: X

The event featured a series of yoga sessions led by experienced instructors, promoting physical and mental well-being among participants. Yoga enthusiasts of all ages and 50 nationalities came together to celebrate this ancient practice that embodies harmony and inner peace.

Through the medium of yoga, the celebration emphasised the importance of holistic health and wellness, fostering a sense of unity and community spirit among attendees.

Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who reached the UAE on Sunday for an official visit, inaugurated the celebration at Louvre Abu Dhabi in the evening.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at the event. Image Credit: Supplied